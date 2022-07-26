Sinn Féin back motion on Audit Recommendations - Peacock

Sinn Féin group leader on Causeway Coast and Glens Council Leanne Peacock has said the party will continue to monitor the implementation of the recommendations of the Extraordinary Audit Office report to ensure transparency and accountability.

Speaking after a Special Council meeting to discuss the report, Cllr Peacock said:

“I welcome the acceptance from councillors of the recommendations of the recent audit office report at tonight’s special Council meeting.

“The serious failings, and actions of officers, identified in the report are simply not acceptable and urgent action is required from council to right these wrongs and ensure that nothing of this nature can ever happen again.

“Sinn Féin supported this motion to ensure transparency, accountability and good local government that works in the interests of the community and the ratepayers that it serves.

“We will continue to monitor the implementation of these recommendations.”