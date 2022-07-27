Executive required to progress plans to tackle Bovine TB- McAleer

Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer has called on the DUP to get back to work so that plans to eradicate Bovine TB can be progressed.

The party's agriculture spokesperson said:

“Bovine TB in livestock is a serious animal welfare issue that must be addressed urgently.

“It also places a huge emotional and financial strain on farmers and their families and action is needed to protect our family farms from the threat of this disease.

“The strategy for eradicating Bovine TB requires Executive approval so I am urging the DUP to get back to work with the other parties so that we can support our family farms and address this issue now.”