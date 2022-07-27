Latest polling vindicates the case for a Citizens’ Assembly on constitutional change - Kearney

Sinn Féin National Chairperson Declan Kearney has said that there is growing evidence of continued momentum for Irish unity, with increasing support for a unity referendum and the need for meaningful discussion about constitutional change according to the latest published opinion poll from the Irish Studies - University of Liverpool/Irish News.

The South Antrim MLA said:

"The most recent polling on Irish unity shows an increasing trajectory in support for the reunification of Ireland.

"There has never been a greater interest in discussing and planning for future constitutional change. Sinn Féin believes there must be an informed, reasoned and inclusive conversation on how Irish unity will deliver a new constitutional framework which guarantees rights, protections and equality for every citizen across this island.

"The current situation in post-Brexit Britain and the resultant chaos, confirms the dominance of neo-Thatcherite ideology within the Tory party.

“This Tory government has played a consistently destructive role in relation to both our peace and political processes and their recklessness has increasingly isolated Britain within the international community.

"By contrast, Ireland is on the cusp of an historic opportunity to unravel the generational political, social and economic trauma which partition has brought about.

"The planning for change which needs to be taken forward must be inclusive and sympathetic to every culture and tradition on our island. This latest opinion poll provides new vindication of the need for the Irish government to establish an all island Citizens Assembly to advance that process.

"In the meantime, the newly announced Commission on the Future of Ireland by Sinn Féin, provides a positive opportunity for everyone to share their views on how a new Ireland can emerge.

"The Commission is a forum within which we can begin to deepen a dialogue and understanding about the future; and which seek to address existing fears and insecurities, as well as new opportunities integral to a new and agreed Ireland.”