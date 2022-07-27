Ní Chuilín commends courage of neurology scandal victims

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has commended the courage and dignity of victims and families impacted by the neurology scandal.

Speaking after meeting families impacted by the Neueology scandal along with First Minister Elect Michelle O’Neill today, the North Belfast MLA said:

“Today, myself and Michelle O’Neill met with families impacted by the neurology scandal, victims that suffered significant trauma caused by misdiagnosis and the wrong treatment.

“This led to the biggest recall of patients ever in the north and exposed unacceptable failures in our health system.

“Opportunities were missed and they failed to protect patients who put their trust in them.

“The strength and dignity of the families in their pursuit of truth and justice is to be commended.

“Sinn Féin will continue to support their campaign for the accountability and redress they deserve.”