Dolan expresses solidarity with BT and Openreach workers ahead of strike action

Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan MLA has extended solidarity to BT and Openreach workers due to take strike action for fair pay.

Speaking ahead of the industrial action on Friday, the party’s workers’ rights spokesperson said:

“Workers are entitled to fair pay and conditions for the work they do.

“The rising cost of living is having a huge impact on workers and families in the north and right across Ireland, while some companies are making huge profits.

“Sinn Féin recently emphasised to BT directly that, as a company posting £2 billion profits, they should be supporting their workers, particularly the lowest paid, by delivering a fair pay offer to their staff.

“These companies need to engage directly and meaningfully with trade union representatives to resolve the dispute.

“We also need an Executive up and running immediately so that we can progress legislation that strengthens protections for workers.

“Sinn Féin extends solidarity to workers and trade union representatives seeking fair pay in the midst of the cost of living and inflation crises.”