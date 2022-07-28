Noah Donohoe’s family deserve truth and transparency - Kelly

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has said it’s deeply concerning that one of the first actions by the new British Secretary of State was signing off on a certificate to conceal information on the death of 14-year-old Noah Donohoe.

The North Belfast MLA also called on the PSNI to withdraw the application for a Public Interest Immunity certificate (PII) to give ‘truth and transparency’ to the Donohoe family.

Gerry Kelly said:

“One of the first actions of the new British Secretary of State, who has only been office for a number of weeks is signing off an application for the PSNI to conceal information related to the Noah Donohoe case.

“This is deeply concerning and I am again calling on the PSNI to withdraw this application, because the Donohoe family deserve answers, not secrecy and cover up.

“Public Interest Immunity certificates (PII) are used to conceal information. They were and are extensively used to hold back information in conflict legacy cases.

“This inquest is about the death of a 14-year-old child. It is not conflict related.

“We will continue to stand with the Donohoe family in their campaign for truth, transparency and accountability.”