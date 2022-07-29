Scandalous energy profiteering cannot be allowed to continue – Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has called on the British government to take action on ‘scandalous profiteering’ by energy companies who are making a fortune, while ordinary workers and families are struggling to pay their bills.

The North Belfast MP said:

“It’s unacceptable that profits lifted by big energy corporations can go through the roof while ordinary workers and families struggle to heat their homes.

“The same energy corporations have delivered hike after hike to the price of gas and fuel in recent months, resulting in low and middle income families being forced to make difficult decisions just to afford their household bills.

“It is scandalous and can’t continue. I am calling on the British government to take action now to ensure that big corporations pay their fair share and are not ripping people off.

“They should do more to support people, this includes providing more money for Executive departments to meet the demands of inflation and the rising cost of living.

“Sinn Féin are ready to form an Executive today, to work with others and play our part to put money in people’s pockets and address this crisis. The DUP should end its boycott and get back to work now. People can’t wait.”