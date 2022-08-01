Invest NI has much to do as it fails to hit targets - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the ongoing review of Invest NI provides a timely opportunity to ensure it’s fit to support businesses, create jobs and promote investment.

Speaking following after Invest NI's annual report showed it failed to deliver on its inward investment target, the party's economy spokesperson said:

"There has been significant interest from investors over the past year so it is concerning the target on inward investment has not been met.

"Sinn Féín has called for some time for reform of Invest NI. The ongoing review of Invest NI is a timely opportunity to ensure it’s fit to support businesses, create jobs and promote the north for investment.

"Invest NI has much more to do to support small local businesses, promote regional balance and maximise the potential of the all-island economy. It’s also imperative it promotes the opportunities of continued access to the EU market under the protocol.

“Invest NI’s efforts to attract jobs and investment is also being derailed by British government’s threats to break international law and its support for the DUP’s boycott of local democracy.

“Businesses and investors need certainty. The British government needs to get back to the negotiating table with the EU and give businesses the stability they need to plan.”