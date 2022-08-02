Tories are bad for your health- Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has branded Tory plans to penalise patients as 'insulting' and they should stop giving cover to the DUP to block an Executive which will invest an extra £1 billion in the health service.

The party's health spokesperson said:

"After over a decade of cruel cuts and underinvestment in our health service, the Tories are once again demonstrating that they are bad for your health.

“Rather than playing politics with the NHS, the Tories should stop giving cover to the DUP to block an Executive and efforts to invest an extra £1 billion in our health service.

“Sinn Féin are ready to form an Executive today to tackle waiting lists, to recruit more doctors and nurses and fund cancer and mental health services.

“Health workers like many other workers at this time are struggling with the rising cost of living and are entitled to fair pay and conditions.

“The British government needs to get real and start taking action to tackle the cost-of-living crisis and record-breaking inflation that is impacting workers and families now.”