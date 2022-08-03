Taoiseach must directly intervene to ensure pandemic workers’ bonus is paid to health staff - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has urged the Taoiseach to directly intervene to ensure frontline workers receive the pandemic bonus payment that was signed off on by cabinet 9 months ago.

Speaking today, Teachta Cullinane said:

“During the pandemic, frontline workers bravely stepped up and worked in extremely difficult circumstances to keep all of our communities safe. It has now been more than 18 months since the government raised the prospect of a bonus payment and more than 9 months since the cabinet signed off on it.

“Despite this, many workers still have not received this payment that they were promised. We have caterers, cleaners, security staff, agency staff and many more on the frontline in our hospitals and healthcare settings who are still waiting for this payment.

“They are entitled to receive this payment, however the government has failed to follow through on their promises and workers have been left in the lurch with no answers and no sense of urgency from the government.

“This is absolutely unacceptable. Is it any wonder that so many healthcare workers leave this country rather than stay and work in the public system? We have to treat those who work on the frontline in healthcare better and the government needs to act quickly to ensure that this payment is delivered without further delay.

“I have previously raised this issue repeatedly with the Minister for Health, yet the delays have continued. I have written to the Taoiseach today, urging him to intervene directly to ensure this payment is paid promptly. The Taoiseach needs to get a grip on this issue, so that this disrespect to frontline health staff ends.

“Sinn Féin in government would stand up for healthcare workers to ensure that they are treated with dignity, fairness and respect.”