We can form Executive today to deal with rising cost of living – O’Neill

Sinn Féin First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill has said people need an Executive formed now to deal with the cost-of-living crisis and fix the health service.

Speaking in the Assembly chamber today, Michelle O’Neill said:

“Today marks 90 days since the Assembly election was held where the public voted for change and gave parties a mandate to form a government and set a budget to give workers and families a break.

“The DUP through their continued boycott of the Assembly and Executive, and their failure to accept the democratic outcome of the election are denying the public the public representation to which they are entitled and deserve.

“This is wholly unacceptable, untenable and cannot continue.

“People want the health service to be fixed. In a new Executive, Sinn Féin would invest an additional £1 billion over the next three years to reduce waiting lists and start to fix the health service.

“We stand ready to form an Executive today. To work together with all parties to put money into people's pockets and deliver for people.

“Workers need help. Families need help.

“We are saying to those parties who are blocking an executive being formed - join with us, work with us, let us all deliver together to help everyone through the cost-of-living crisis, to help fix the health service, to make people’s lives better.

“Stop denying people the change they voted for and discharge your political responsibilities.

“I stand ready to work jointly with others and to lead an Executive to make politics work for everyone and to demonstrate that real change is possible.”