Social and Affordable Housing targets to be missed again - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin TD has called on the Minister for Housing ‘to be honest with the public about this year's social and affordable housing delivery’.

The call comes as the Irish Examiner reports that the Minister's Department will have an underspend of at least €200million this year.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

"Figures from the Department of Housing clearly show that the Government will not meet their social and affordable housing targets this year. This is despite the fact that homelessness is rising, along with rents and house prices.

"This will be the third year in a row that Government has not met its social or affordable housing targets. While in 2020 and 2021 Covid-19 closure of building sites was partly to blame, other problems were also involved.

"One of the most significant factors is the high volume of red tape imposed by the Department of Housing on Councils and Approved Housing Bodies in delivering social and affordable homes. This is delaying projects, in some cases for up to two years.

"Darragh O’Brien needs to be honest with the public about this year's social and affordable housing delivery. He needs to make a statement estimating what he now expects to deliver this year.

"He also needs to ensure that any shortfall from this year is added to next year's targets. The shortfall from 2020 and 2021 has not been added to subsequent years and has been lost to the public housing system.

"More importantly, Minister O’Brien needs to stop blaming other factors for the missed targets and accept that he needs to reform the delivery process for social and affordable homes to ensure an increased and accelerated delivery to meet the growing demand."