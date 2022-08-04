No place for discrimination against children because of choice of sport – Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has expressed ‘absolute dismay’ at attempts to prevent children and young people playing Gaelic Games in a public park in East Belfast.

And he said there should be no place in society for discrimination against children and young people because of their choice of sport.

John Finucane said:

“I am absolutely dismayed and disappointed that anyone would try to prevent children and young people playing any sport in a public park.

“It’s my understanding that progress was well underway on preparing a surface at Victoria Park to play Gaelic football, hurling and camogie.

“There is no reason to halt work at Victoria Park which would allow young people and children to play their sport of choice.

“The GAA is entitled to have access to first-class sporting facilities on the same basis as every other sporting code.

“The health, well being and mental health benefits of participation in team sports are widely known.

“Women’s Gaelic football is currently the fastest growing sport across the island and as public representatives we all have a role in encouraging rather than thwarting participation in sport.

“There should be no place in society for discrimination against children and young people because of their choice of sport.”