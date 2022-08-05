Executive needed now to hire more doctors- Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said news that a County Down GP surgery may be forced to close due to a lack of doctors is ‘deeply concerning’ for patients.

And the party’s health spokesperson said it’s why we need an Executive up and running to start recruiting more doctors to tackle shortages and help ensure people can see their GP.

Colm Gildernew said:

“It’s deeply concerning that Priory GP surgery may be forced to close its doors in February 2023 due a lack of doctors.

“This news will come as a particular blow to the patients who depend on this surgery, particularly vulnerable and elderly people who now face uncertainty on the future of services.

“The Department of Health must now step in and explore solutions to retain this essential service at the heart of the community.

“We need to tackle the problems facing our health service and ensure people can see a GP when they need one by getting the Executive up and running today to invest an extra £1 billion in our health service to recruit more doctors to tackle shortages and lengthy waiting lists.

“The people suffering from the DUP’s boycott of the Assembly and Executive are those patients stuck on a waiting list and those struggling to see their doctor.

“We are ready to get around the table with others today to do the job we are elected to do, that means making health a priority and working to fix the problems in our health service.”