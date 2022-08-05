Urgent intervention needed for adult ADHD provision – Kearney

Sinn Féin’s Declan Kearney has appealed for urgent intervention by Minister of Health, Robin Swann to ensure satisfactory and equitable delivery of services and support for adult ADHD patients across all Health and Social Care Trust areas.

The South Antrim MLA said,

“Whilst representing the interests of a constituent who has been denied access to adult ADHD services, I have uncovered serious failings on the part of the Department of Health’s provision for adult patients.

“I was deeply concerned to learn that the Northern Trust will not accept referrals for adult ADHD diagnosis and instead advises the use of private GP practices.

“However, I was even more disconcerted to discover that an adult constituent who paid for a private diagnosis and obtained a recommendation for appropriate medication was refused an NHS prescription for medication because the diagnosis was obtained outside the NHS system.

“Following my initial representations, I received written confirmation that adult ADHD diagnoses and treatment are not available in the Northern Trust area; even though this is not the case in at least one other Trust area, thus demonstrating a differential approach towards the treatment of adult ADHD patients. This is an alarming and untenable situation.

“As a result, I have now written to the Minister of Health, Robin Swann and recorded my dismay at the failure of the Northern Trust to provide for the mental health and wellbeing needs of adult patients with ADHD.

“I have stressed to the Minister the need for an urgent intervention by the Department of Health to ensure implementation of a common regional solution which satisfactorily, and equitably meets the needs of all adult ADHD patients.”