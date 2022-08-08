International community must exercise authority to end indiscriminate Israeli violence against Palestinians – John Brady TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence John Brady TD has welcomed the introduction of a ceasefire which has ended Israeli attacks on Gaza, which were ongoing since the end of last week and resulted in deaths of dozens of civilians, including at least 15 children; with hundreds more being injured in the Israeli military retaliatory bombing campaign.

Teachta Brady said:

“While I welcome what I hope is the end, and not just the suspension of, this current round of violence, the reality for the Palestinian people is that the Israeli authorities have repeatedly, and unapologetically flouted international law, and will continue to do so, until the international community take action to force Israel to end its state violence against Palestinians.

"Israel’s bombardment of Gaza occurred alongside the continuation of its illegal policy of settlement expansion, which is built upon the illegal and more often than not violent displacement of Palestinians, along with the destruction of Palestinian homes and infrastructure.

"The reality is that until the international community is forced to hold Israel to account, Israeli authorities will continue to act with impunity against the Palestinian people. The almost prescriptive round of condemnations that accompany the latest Israeli outrage will change nothing. Where initial calls for action and condemnation are allowed to fade to nothing, as was the case following the murder of Shireen Abu Akleh in May.

"As a leading nation with the EU, and a member of the UN Security Council, the Irish government has a responsibility to provide leadership; to demand that action is taken. Israel must no longer be allowed to continue with its campaign of violence and discrimination against Palestinians, which the UN itself has described as being akin to apartheid.”