‘Access to dental care must be a priority' - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said more needs to be done to ensure people can see a dentist when they need one through the health service.

Responding to the ‘staggering findings’ of a BBC investigation on the number of dental practices that aren’t accepting new patients, the party’s health spokesperson said:

“The findings of this investigation are concerning. Almost 90% of practices in the north are not accepting adults and children for dental care.

“Ensuring people can see a dentist when they need one through the NHS must be the priority, not based on their ability to pay for private treatment.

“Plans by the Department of Health to develop a scheme to improve access to urgent and emergency dental care for unregistered patients must also be progressed, alongside a strategy for Oral Health.

“We need an Executive up and running now to deliver a clear plan to recruit more dentists and dental nurses. The DUP should stop holding that work up and form a government now.”