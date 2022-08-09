Hargey hails all who worked to achieve bonfire-free Belfast

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey has praised youth workers on the ground and all those who worked in communities on diversionary events and ensured there were no organised bonfires in Belfast on Monday night.

Deirdre Hargey also hailed ‘amazing scenes’ from Féile an Phobail as tens of thousands of young people enjoyed the annual dance night in Falls Park.

Deirdre Hargey said:

“As a result of the amazing efforts of Féile an Phobail, youth workers and local community organisations in delivering top-class diversionary events, there were no organised bonfires in Belfast last night.

“Instead we watched amazing scenes from Falls Park as 10,000 young people danced the night away at Féile an Phobail’s biggest dance night yet to first-class local and international DJs.

“It’s a real credit to everyone involved in the running of a series of fantastic community festivals right across the city which promotes everything that is positive about Belfast.

“It’s also a credit to the young people of Belfast who played their part in supporting their community and helping to keep it safe while having a great night out.”