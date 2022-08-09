Submissions open to the Commission on the Future of Ireland

Sinn Féin National Chairperson Declan Kearney MLA today announced that submissions to the Commission on the Future of Ireland (the Commission) will be open from today at www.sinnfein.ie/futureofireland

The Belfast conference will take place on 12 October in the Waterfront Studio in the Waterfront Hall.

Declan Kearney was joined by Paul Maskey MP, Aisling O’Reilly MLA and John Finucane MP to formally launch the Commission’s registration and submission process.

Declan Kearney said:

“A number of weeks ago Uachtarán Shinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald formally announced the commencement of the Commission on the Future of Ireland, stating that the inaugural public People’s Assembly, would take place in Belfast’s Waterfront Studio on 12th October at 7pm.

“Today I am delighted to announce that the other major pillar of the Commission project, that is the collection of written submissions from all across the country and beyond, is also live.

“The Commission will operate under the broad theme of ‘The New Ireland is for Everyone – Have Your Say’ - all citizens are being invited to have their say on the future of Ireland.

“It is a genuine initiative from Sinn Féin to nurture the very vocal, public and academic conversation that is underway on constitutional change and Irish Unity.

“The Commission is intended to widen democratic participation and to serve as a model of grassroots consultation.

“It extends an open invitation to all citizens and sections of society and the Irish diaspora to submit their views, concerns and aspirations, via participation in the People’s Assemblies or through the online submissions portal which has been developed.

“The Commission will seek to engage with the protestant and unionist sections of our people. Our neighbours with a British identity, and the unionist, Protestant and loyalist members of our community are especially welcome to participate. The views of those with alternative visions for the future are welcome.

“There will also be Women’s Assemblies, Youth Assemblies and Assemblies in Gaeltacht areas along with sectoral and private engagements."

Submissions to the Commission on the Future of Ireland can be made from today at www.sinnfein.ie/futureofireland