Peacock 'dismayed and hugely disappointed' mayor has denied request to hold reception for Antrim camogs

Sinn Féin councillor Leanne Peacock has said she is dismayed and hugely disappointed that a request to hold a reception for the All-Ireland winning Antrim camogie team has been denied by the mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

Cllr Peacock said:

"I am dismayed and hugely disappointed that my request to hold a reception to recognise the massive achievement of the Antrim Camogie team in winning the All-Ireland Junior Camogie title on Sunday has been denied by the mayor.

“The backbone of the team is made up of young women and girls from the Causeway Coast and Glens Council area and it beggars belief that the mayor for reasons known only to himself has refused to honour the team.

"This comes on the back of the refusal of the mayor to host a reception for the Derry Gaelic Football Team who reached the All-Ireland Semi-Final and Eoghan Rua Camogie team who won the All-Ireland Junior Club Championship.

“These achievements should be a matter of pride for the council, something to celebrate as they are big moments for sport in our area.

“As public representatives we all have a role to play in promoting the health and mental benefits of sport and ensuring that achievement is recognised regardless of anyone’s choice of sport.

"I am calling on the Mayor to reconsider his position on celebrating what was a huge win by these local women and girls.”