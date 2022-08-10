Maskey condemns device left in West Belfast

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has slammed those responsible for an explosive device in West Belfast and has called on them to get off the backs of the local community.

The West Belfast MP was speaking after a viable explosive device was found on Norglen Parade.

Paul Maskey said:

"I condemn those responsible, they caused disruption with residents having to leave their homes and showed no regard whatsoever for the local community.

“There is no support for these actions locally and those responsible need to get off the backs of this community.

"I would appeal to anyone with information to contact the police.”