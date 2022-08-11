Teachers deserve fair pay- Mason

Sinn Féin MLA Cathy Mason has called on the DUP to get back to work to support our teaching and non teaching staff.

The South Down MLA said:

"Teachers and school staff like many other workers are struggling with the rising cost of living and they are entitled to fair pay and conditions for the work that they do.

"I was disappointed by recent interventions from the DUP education minister which suggested that workers taking industrial action could see their pay deducted.

“The rising cost of living is having a huge impact on workers and families in the north and right across Ireland, we should be supporting teachers by delivering a fair pay.

"We’re now into August and teachers and other school staff are preparing for another term. They need parties working together in an Executive now to put money in their pockets to deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

“Sinn Féin extends solidarity to workers and trade union representatives seeking fair pay in the midst of the cost of living crisis.”