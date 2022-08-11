Belfast International Airport a key economic driver in South Antrim - Kearney

Sinn Féin’s Declan Kearney has met with the senior management team at Belfast International Airport to receive an update on the organisation’s plans for future development.

The South Antrim MLA said,

“I was pleased to meet with senior management representatives at Belfast International Airport, and receive a presentation about the organisation’s plans for future development.

“As well as a major employer locally in South Antrim, the airport is a central pillar of our regional transport and economic infrastructure.

“We discussed the potential for opening new key western and eastern bound air routes which will be pivotal to the airport's future global growth. Our meeting also reviewed strategic development plans with respect to enhanced site amenities, including new security infrastructure.

“The other issues which we addressed were the importance of a plan focused on improving public transport access, including rail connectivity to the airport for both customers and staff.

“The management team outlined the significant employment opportunities now associated with the airport. I was delighted to learn that one of the leading employers on the site, The Mount Charles Group will feature in a new Community Jobs and Training Fair in West Belfast in September, offering a wide range of employment opportunities within the hospitality sector.

“With 2,000 job opportunities now on offer at Belfast International Airport alone, it remains a key economic driver regionally, as well as within the local economy of South Antrim itself.

“I look forward to working closely with the management and staff in the coming period to maximise on all of these opportunities.”