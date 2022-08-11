‘Time for global anti-apartheid movement to support occupied Palestine’ – Kearney

Sinn Féin National Chairperson Declan Kearney has said a ‘global anti-apartheid’ campaign is needed to support the Palestinian people against the Israeli occupation.

Writing in his latest blog for An Phoblacht, Declan Kearney said:

“The scale of the outrages being perpetrated against the Palestinian people by Israel demand an unambiguous response from the international community.

“Ritualistic and qualified words of condemnation are not good enough. There is no equivalence between the acts of the oppressor and the oppressed.

“The need for a global anti-apartheid movement in response to Israel’s illegal occupation and apartheid systems in Palestine has never been more urgent.

“The Palestinian people demand and deserve the unequivocal support of the entire international community.

“International law needs to be upheld and enforced. There must be consequences for the denial of Palestinian human and democratic rights.

“The status quo foreign policy positions towards Palestine of the EU and other Western administrations, including the present Irish government, effectively denies the reality of apartheid repression in plain sight.

“Their acquiescence is no longer tenable.”

