‘Action not appeals needed to tackle obscene energy corporation profits’ – Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has said action is needed rather than ‘appeals’ from the British government to halt the obscene rip-off of workers and families by huge energy corporations.

The North Belfast MP said:

“Appeals from Boris Johnson to energy companies today are worthless when his government has the power to take real action to halt the energy rip-off.

“These big energy corporations are walking away with eye-watering profits on the back of hiking the bills of ordinary workers and families, forcing many to choose between heating and eating.

“Rather than get tough on these companies, the action taken by the British government to cut fuel bills has been abysmal and has made no impact.

“Words aren’t enough, it’s time for the British government to act by cutting taxes on fuel and ensuring energy companies pay their fair share to bring down people’s bills.

“And they should stop giving cover to the DUP to block an Executive being formed in the north, an Executive that could be working today to put money in people’s pockets to deal with the rising cost of living.”