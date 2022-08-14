Sinn Féin Mayor of Belfast Tina Black will hold a reception at Belfast City Hall for the Antrim camogie team

Sinn Féin Mayor of Belfast Tina Black will hold a reception at Belfast City Hall for the Antrim camogie team following their Junior All-Ireland Championship win last Sunday.

Councillor Black will step in to hold a reception after the Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens, where many of the women and girls are from, refused to recognise their sporting success.

Tina Black said:

“I am delighted to extend an invitation to the Antrim camógs to Belfast City Hall following their recent all-Ireland title win.

“This is a huge sporting achievement for the county and I am extremely proud of the effort these girls put in to bring the All-Ireland Junior Championship trophy to Antrim.

“It’s important that we not only celebrate and recognise this success, but also promote the physical and mental benefits of sport and the contribution of Antrim GAA to the life of this city.”