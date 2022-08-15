Executive needed to improve access to GPs - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said people need greater access to GPs at this time, not less.

The party's health spokesperson said:

“News that the Department of Health has introduced a temporary freeze on people moving to another GP practice in North Down, Ards and East Belfast is worrying.

“This is a short-term solution and will not deal with the problems facing our health service.

“Tomorrow I will meet with GP representatives to discuss how we can work together to address these issues that are affecting both patients and GPs.

“We need to tackle the problems facing our health service and ensure people can see a GP when they need one by getting the Executive up and running today to invest an extra £1 billion in our health service to recruit more doctors to tackle shortages and lengthy waiting lists.

“The people suffering from the DUP’s boycott of the Assembly and Executive are those patients stuck on a waiting list and those struggling to see their doctor.

“We are ready to get around the table with others today to do the job we are elected to do, that means making health a priority and working to fix the problems in our health service.”