Energy payment needs to be done as a matter of urgency – Hargey

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey said today she is concerned that a solution has yet to be found to get a much-needed £400 energy out the door and into people’s pockets.

The communities minister was speaking after a meeting today with the British Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and officials from the departments of economy and finance.

Deirdre Hargey said:

“I’m concerned that a workable solution has not yet been agreed by the Department for the Economy and the British Treasury, which would get the £400 energy payment out the door to every household in the north.

“This needs to be done as a matter of urgency.

“We are approaching an autumn and winter which will be extremely difficult for workers and families as the price of heating and lighting homes continues to soar.

“Discussions are continuing to try to find a workaround to get the payment out into people’s pockets but there is no doubt that the absence of a functioning Executive is making this more difficult.

“I once again urge the DUP to end its boycott of the Executive and put the interests of ordinary people first by working with the rest of us to ensure they get the support they are entitled to.”