Kelly slams displays of hatred at Derry bonfires

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has branded scenes from bonfires in Derry tonight ‘disgraceful’ and said displays of hate must end.

The party’s policing spokesperson said:

“Scenes from bonfires in Derry tonight are absolutely disgraceful and wrong.

“The burning of flags, wreaths and posters which include politicians and other political figures is deeply offensive and is a hate crime.

“There is no place for these displays of hate anywhere in our society. It must stop now.

“It’s in stark contrast to the many excellent community festivals that are taking place across the city; celebrating art, culture, the future and everything that is good about Derry and the people who live in it.”