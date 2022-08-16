Finucane welcomes investment and creation of 160 jobs in Newtownabbey

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has welcomed confirmation that drinks can manufacturer Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) will build a 460,000 sq ft facility at Invest NI’s Global Point Business Park in Newtownabbey, creating 160 jobs.

The North Belfast MP said:

"I welcome this significant announcement by Ardagh to create 160 packaging jobs in the Newtownabbey area.

“This announcement is a huge vote of confidence in the skills and expertise of our workers and the current trading arrangements, which enable companies to sell in the British and EU markets, both of which are attracting investment.

“This investment will create employment and prosperity in the South Antrim and North Belfast constituencies and the construction phase of this plant will enable a further 270 jobs to be supported.

“I am glad to see that Antrim and Newtownabbey Council have been able to approve this development and I wish Ardagh every success in the future."