‘Hate displays not representative of people of Derry’ - Mayor Duffy

Sinn Féin Mayor of Derry and Strabane Sandra Duffy has said displays of hate on bonfires are totally wrong and those responsible do not represent the people of Derry.

Sandra Duffy said:

“The burning of posters, wreaths, and election posters on bonfires in Derry last night was disgraceful and totally wrong.

“These displays of hate are not representative of the people of this city.

“Events of recent days in the city have been a setback after what has been a hugely positive summer for both Derry and Strabane.

“Just weeks ago, thousands of people from across the world visited here for the Clipper Festival and to take part in the Foyle Cup, and I think it’s fair to say the place was buzzing.

“Now we have community festivals ongoing across the city showcasing the best music, art, culture and community spirit that our city has to offer.

“That is the real image of Derry, a city moving forward and focused on the future.”