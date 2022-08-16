Urgent action needed to address the crisis in GP services across the north - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew said that urgent action is needed to address the crisis in GP services across the north.

Speaking after meeting with GP representatives today, the party’s health spokesperson said:

“It is concerning to hear how surgeries are struggling to cope in our growing health crisis.

“We have news of several GP practices in Belfast applying to close down access to new patients joining them.

“Too many patients are not getting the care they need while others struggle to get to see a doctor at all and urgent action is needed to address this.

“We need an Executive up and running now to invest an extra £1 billion in the health service to recruit more doctors and nurses, to help people who can’t get access to a GP and are stuck on waiting lists.

“The DUP should end its boycott of government now, form an Executive and stop blocking this money being put into our health service.”