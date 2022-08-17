Begley expresses sympathy following A5 death

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley has expressed sympathy to the family of the young man tragically killed in an accident on the main A5 Beltany Road outside Omagh.

The West Tyrone MP said:

“I wish to extend my heartfelt sympathy to the immediate and wider family circle of the deceased.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the emergency services who attended the scene of the tragedy.

“The community are deeply shocked and saddened at this latest tragedy.

“This is the second death resulting from an accident on the A5 within the last month alone and further reinforces the need for its long overdue upgrade. I will continue to press for the delivery of the A5 upgrade.”