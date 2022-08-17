DUP’s cruel Executive boycott punishing workers and families – Hargey

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey has said the DUP’s ‘cruel boycott’ of the Executive is punishing workers and families who are struggling to pay their bills.

Responding to news that gas prices will rise by 30% in October, the communities minister called on Jeffrey Donaldson’s party to get back to work to tackle the cost-of-living emergency.

Deirdre Hargey said:

“News today that gas prices will rise again by up to 30% in October is another kick in the teeth for people whose bills are already through the roof.

“There is £435 million sitting in a Stormont bank account that can help ease the pressures people are facing, but it cannot be spent because the DUP are blocking an Executive.

“People are bewildered that a DUP minister is attending meetings to find workarounds to get the £400 energy payment out to households when the obvious solution is for him and his colleagues to get back to work around the Executive table.

“I am calling on DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson to end this cruel boycott of government and stop punishing ordinary workers and families who are struggling to pay their bills. Their refusal is a dereliction of duty.

“Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive today, to work with others, and put money in people’s pockets to tackle the cost-of-living emergency.”