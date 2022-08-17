Gildernew welcomes compensation for victims of contaminated blood scandal

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed compensation for victims of the contaminated blood scandal and said the Department of Health must ‘act quickly’ to ensure people are paid.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“It’s welcome news that victims of the contaminated blood scandal will receive interim compensation for the horrific suffering they endured.

“The Department of Health should now act quickly to ensure these payments are progressed without any further delays.

“These victims and their families have suffered and waited too long for redress, and they should receive these payments as quickly as possible.”