Gildernew seeking urgent meeting with Southern Trust on concerns of midwives

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has expressed concern at reports that the Southern Trust may undermine the terms and conditions of up to 52 experienced midwives

The party's health spokesperson said:

“I am deeply alarmed at reports that the Southern Trust is potentially looking at plans to undermine the terms and conditions of 52 experienced midwives.

“Reports suggest that the Trust will remove their contracts and instead place them on what are essentially zero hour contracts.

“It is unacceptable that at a time when our health service is crying out for more experienced staff that the Trust would consider doing something like this.

“It's deeply concerning too that workers should face this level of uncertainty around their terms and conditions given the current cost-of-living crisis.

“I intend to meet with the Trust as well as the affected midwives in the coming days to get to the bottom of this situation and to seek and urgent resolution.”