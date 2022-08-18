Sinn Féin to meet DFI and contractors on A6 and Dungiven Bypass

Welcoming the postponement of the A6 closure this weekend Sinn Féin councillor Kathleen McGurk has said she and party colleagues will meet with the Department for Infrastructure and contractors.

Cllr McGurk said:

“The Department for Infrastructure has confirmed the planned closure of the A6 this weekend has been postponed.

“Along with my colleagues Caoimhe Archibald MLA and Cllr Sean McGlinchey, I will be meeting with Department for Infrastructure officials and the contractor to find a way forward to ensure these important works can be completed as quickly as possible.

“The A6 dualling and Dungiven bypass is a much-needed and supported project that people have campaigned 50 years for and while disruption is unavoidable, we want to see this minimised.”