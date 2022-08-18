Minister’s Monkeypox Advisory Group must demonstrate transparent and proactive planning - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has welcomed the establishment of the Strategic Advisory Group on Monkeypox, saying it should work to monitor and plan measures taken across the health sector in a transparent and proactive way.

He said that it must ensure proper planning for the vaccination programme.

Teachta Cullinane said it was his view that the Minister’s plan should be looked at by the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Health in the coming weeks, and that he had written to the Chair of the Committee Seán Crowe TD to seek a hearing.

Teachta Cullinane said:

“The establishment of the Strategic Advisory Group on Monkeypox, chaired by the CMO, is a welcome response to the World Health Organisation’s designation of the virus as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

“It is appropriate that all reasonable precautions are being taken proactively and that the health sector is prepared for any potential escalations.

“The advisory group must work to monitor and plan measures across the HSE, Department, and health sector, and should provide for transparent oversight and coordination.

“It is important that the government secures a sufficient supply of the vaccine, and particularly important that people who are at high risk have a vaccine made available to them.

“The health sector must be aligned to provide these vaccines as well as flu and covid vaccines over the coming weeks and months as we approach the winter season.

“Public information regarding monkeypox, symptoms, prevention, and access to vaccines is essential, along with targeted measures in communities of high prevalence or transmission.

“I believe that the Oireachtas Committee on Health has an appropriate role in scrutinising the Minister’s plan, as well as being an important public forum for sharing and communicating information.

“I have written to the Chair of the Committee seeking a hearing on the matter to ensure the measures are sufficient.”