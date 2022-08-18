‘Executive needed now to tackle problems in health’ - Kimmins

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has said an Executive is needed now to start to fix the health service and recruit more doctors and nurses.

Commenting on reports of huge pressures at Daisy Hill Hospital, the Newry/Armagh MLA urged the DUP to end its boycott of government.

Liz Kimmins said:

“Reports in recent days from Daisy Hill hospital and the toll it is taking on staff and patients is deeply concerning, particularly people waiting for hours in hospital corridors. It’s unacceptable.

“I spoke with senior officials from the Southern Trust to discuss solutions to the problems facing Daisy Hill Hospital.

“We need an Executive up and running now to start to fix our health service and urgently invest an extra £1 billion to recruit more doctors and nurses, tackle waiting lists and fund services.

“The people suffering from the DUP’s boycott of the Assembly and Executive are those patients waiting hours in A&E and laying on trolleys in hospital corridors.

“Sinn Féin is ready to get around the table with others today to do the job we are elected to do, that means making health a priority and working to fix the problems in our health service.”