Executive needed to address GP pressures- Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said an Executive is needed to address pressures facing GP services.

The party's health spokesperson said:

“Reports that up to 100 GP practices are seeking emergency support due to staff shortages and other pressures are deeply concerning .

“This week I met with GP representatives to discuss how we can work together to address these issues that are affecting both patients and GPs.

“We need to tackle the problems facing our health service and ensure people can see a GP when they need one by getting the Executive up and running today to invest an extra £1 billion in our health service to recruit more doctors to tackle shortages and lengthy waiting lists.

“The people suffering from the DUP’s boycott of the Assembly and Executive are those patients stuck on a waiting list and those struggling to see their doctor.

“We are ready to get around the table with others today to do the job we are elected to do, that means making health a priority and working to fix the problems in our health service."