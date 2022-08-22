Another poll demonstrates growing support for Irish unity- Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has welcomed the publication of another poll demonstrating growing support for Irish unity.

Commenting on findings from the LucidTalk poll, the North Belfast MP said:

“Yet another poll shows growing support for Irish unity across the island, particularly among young people.

“The reality is that conversation on the constitutional future of our island is to the fore of political discourse like never before.

“Planning and preparation must start now.

“The Irish government should lead those preparations by immediately establishing a Citizens’ Assembly on Irish unity to help shape the new Ireland.

“Sinn Féin will begin a people’s conversation from October. We want to hear from everybody on their views on the future.

“The onus is on the Irish government to prepare for referendums and reunification without any more delays.”