Sinn Féin launch Mental Health Services Experience survey – Mark Ward TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Mental Health Mark Ward TD has today launched an online service to examine the experiences of people accessing - or attempting to access - mental health services.

Teachta Ward said:

“Sinn Féin wants to hear the real-life experiences of people trying to access HSE and Community mental health services in this state.

“In many areas, due to chronic underfunding and neglect by government, our mental health services are creaking and under constant strain. This isn’t good enough and patients across the state are being forced to suffer the consequences of government failure.

“Today, I am launching a survey of patients to determine their experiences of accessing, or attempting to access, mental health services.

“The survey aims to capture these details to tell the human story and human cost of underfunding and understaffing of our mental health services.

“Care delayed is care denied, and the longer the wait is the more difficult a condition can sometimes be to treat.

“Inadequate service provision can cause huge additional emotional pressure and stress for people already suffering with their mental health. This is unacceptable.

“Behind every number and statistic is a person waiting for care that they need.

“I am asking everyone affected to take part in my survey and make your voice heard. I will be using the results to inform my policy proposals.

“Sinn Féin will stand up for people attempting to access mental health services to ensure they get the help and treatment they need.”

Link to survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/B5FGG6C