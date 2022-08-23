Surge in living costs underlines the need for a Cost of Living Budget – Claire Kerrane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Social Protection, Claire Kerrane TD, has called on the government to ensure that the forthcoming Budget 2023 addresses the cost of living crisis.

This renewed call follows data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) which showed that food and electricity prices have risen further in July.

The July wholesale price index (WPI) indicates that prices continued to climb last month, propelled by the sharp rise in energy costs. This added additional costs to energy-intensive activities like milking and manufacturing.

Speaking today, Teachta Kerrane said:

“Reports that households should expect higher prices for staple items like fish and dairy over the coming weeks is of serious concern.

“Families and workers are already under serious pressure with the cost of living crisis, and further price increases will only add to that strain.

“Prices are spiralling and people are understandably very anxious. They are watching their bills come in, with no idea how they will pay them. This new data again underlines the need for a Budget which supports households with the soaring cost of living.

“The Budget announcement, which will be made next month, must deliver a much needed break for households who are crippled by these costs. This is urgent. People cannot keep waiting for the Government to act.

“Sinn Féin have been calling on the Government to introduce a suite of measures in response to the cost of living crisis, which shows little sign of slowing. We will soon be heading in to the winter months and it is crucial that supports are available to people when they need them.

“We recognise that the Government cannot do everything. However, as I have said time and time again, they absolutely can do more to support families and workers.

"The Government must deliver a Cost of Living Budget, which ensures ordinary workers and families get a break from these spiralling costs. People need help now and the Government cannot keep ignoring this issue. Sinn Féin in government would stand up for families hit by the cost of living crisis to ensure they get a break without delay."