Taoiseach and Tánaiste must ensure full accountability from Minister Robert Troy - Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD

Sinn Féin Chief Whip, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD, has called on the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste to ensure full accountability from Minister Robert Troy.

Speaking today, Teachta Mac Lochlainn said:

“It is alarming to the public that a Government Minister is alleged to have taken rent payments in cash. Minister Troy needs to make a public statement about this alleged practice and he must be fully open and accountable.

“He needs to clarify what the total sum of these cash payments amounted to and how he handled this cash. He must demonstrate that he was fully compliant with tax regulations for any cash payments he received.

“He must also confirm if all of his rental properties were registered with the Residential Tenancies Board for the full period that they have been rented out, as required by law.

“The Taoiseach and Tánaiste have insisted that they have full confidence in the Minister despite these damaging and highly concerning allegations coming to light, which the Minister still has not been able to explain in full. The Taoiseach and Tánaiste must stop providing cover for Minister Troy. They must ensure full accountability and ensure that he comes out into the open and answer these important questions himself.

“The housing crisis is devastating people’s lives across the state. There are entire generations locked out of home ownership, trapped paying sky high rents for small apartments or living at home long after they want to have independence and a place of their own. In light of the housing crisis, it is very concerning that the Minister was allegedly buying and selling so many properties in this way and allegedly receiving rent in cash. People will want to know that the Minister behaved appropriately.

“In order for there to be confidence in Minister Troy, he must urgently clarify these matters. We need to see full transparency and accountability now, without any equivocation, evasion or delay. He must make a full, public statement on these unanswered questions urgently.”