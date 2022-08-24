Executive needed to invest in our public services including education - Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has said the funding crisis facing our education system is a consequence of over a decade of tory cuts with the situation made worse by one party's refusal to form a government.

The party's education spokesperson said:

“Reports that our education system is facing a £200 million shortfall is deeply concerning.

“It’s also simply not good enough that funding for special educational needs comes under threat under these circumstances.

"This is vital funding to support vulnerable young people in our schools. Previous education ministers have ring fenced funding and ensured it was protected. That could and should happen now.

“The British government must fund public services here properly so that we can invest in our children and young people, pay our teachers and school staff properly and provide an education system that delivers for all.

“We need all parties to commit to getting back around the Executive table to work together to support and invest in our education system.

“The DUP also need to take responsibility and stop blocking an Executive being formed and progress on a three-year budget and commit to working with the rest of us in a restored Executive so that we can support and invest in our public services.

"We need ministers in place to invest properly in our schools and to ensure our children and young people are afforded the best possible opportunities to reach their full potential.”