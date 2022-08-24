Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD comments on resignation of Minister Troy

Commenting this evening after the resignation of Fianna Fáil Minister Robert Troy, Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD said:

"This week the nature of the current coalition government, and in particular their failed approach to housing, was laid bare for all to see.

"As each day passed, further revelations about Minister Troy’s behaviour as a landlord came into the public domain. Properties that had failed to be registered with the Residential Tenancies Board, a property without fire certification, RAS arrangements not declared in the Dáil register, other interests not properly declared and the list went on.

"Throughout this period both the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste offered their full support describing Robert Troy as a ‘first class Minister’.

"Indeed earlier today the Tánaiste was still continuing to fight to maintain Mr Troy’s position in government.

"Tonight’s inevitable announcement from Robert Troy casts very serious questions on their judgement and those are questions that will not go away as a result of this action.

"The provision of social and affordable housing has been sub-contracted to the private sector under successive Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael governments.

"The result for ordinary people is exorbitant rents, rocketing homelessness and the fact that the ability to purchase a home has been put well beyond reach of the majority.

"That policy will not change with the resignation of Minister Troy. That policy will only change with a new government."