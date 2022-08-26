Dolan expresses solidarity for postal workers seeking fair pay

The party spokesperson for workers’ rights said:

“I want to express support and solidarity to postal workers from the Communications and Workers Union (CWU) who are today taking strike action for fair pay.

“Workers are entitled to fair pay and deserve pay increases, particularly given the current cost of-living crisis.

“If Royal Mail can give £400million to its shareholders from profits last year then surely it can give its postal workers who are the backbone of this company a fair and decent wage.

“Sinn Féin will be joining these workers on picket lines today and would urge others to join us in support of these workers in their campaign for fair pay.”