Greed at the root of opposition to security sector ERO - Senator Paul Gavan

Sinn Féin Senator Paul Gavan has said that the greed of a small group of employers was at the root of opposition to an Employment Regulation Order (ERO) for workers in the security sector, following an injunction being secured against the deal.

Senator Gavan further called on the Government to immediately intervene to ensure the Employment Regulation Order for the security sector is honoured.

Senator Gavan said:

“This is the second time in three years that the same group of employers have stopped workers in the security sector receiving a pay increase under an Employment Regulation Order (ERO).

“Workers who were due to receive a pay increase under the ERO on 29th August may now not receive this.

“This is a shocking situation when you consider these workers have not had a pay increase since 2019 despite working throughout the Covid crisis, and now facing a cost-of-living crisis.

“This ERO was fairly and meticulously agreed between employers and worker representatives before being ratified by the Labour Court.

“Indeed, the three employers who secured the court injunction fully participated in this process.

“It is greed and only greed which is motivating these three companies.

“It is high time that these companies stop this nonsense and comply with a system that aims to improve the basic rights for employees.

“The rights to a basic rate of pay, the right to sick pay, and the right to payment’s should they get injured on the job.

“This industry has been cutting costs over the last number of years and the only people to really suffer have been the operatives who stand on the frontline representing the companies they work for.

“Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English, who has responsibility for the implementation of this ERO, must immediately move to have this injunction overturned.

“Sinn Féin offers its full support to the workers and their Trade Union, SIPTU.”