Electricity price hike another ‘kick in teeth’ for workers and families – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said news of another hike in electricity prices is a ‘kick in the teeth’ for workers and families who are already struggling.

Speaking after SSE Airtricity announced a 35% rise from October, the East Derry MLA called on the DUP to end its cruel boycott and form an Executive to put money in pockets.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

“News that SSE Airtricity is set to hike their electricity prices by over 35% from October is yet another kick in the teeth for workers and families ahead of a bleak winter.

“Enough is enough. The British government must step in now and end the energy rip off and the ability of big energy corporations to make a fortune in profits while hiking people’s bills.

“Workers and families need support now to pay their bills now as we approach a difficult winter with the rise in living costs and rise in inflation.

“Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive today, to work with others, and start putting money in people’s pockets.

“The DUP’s boycott of government is increasingly cruel. They should get back to work now and put the interests of workers and families first.”