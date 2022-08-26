‘Tories should end reckless threats’ – Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has said the Tories should end the ‘reckless threats’ of unilateral action and get back to the table with the EU to give certainty and stability to businesses.

The North Belfast MP said:

“More reckless threats by the Tories to trigger Article 16 is further evidence of their total disregard for the democratic wishes of people and businesses here.

“The Tories have continually worked to undermine the Protocol and strip away our businesses unique access to both the EU and British markets that is helping to create jobs.

“And rather than working to resolve the issues in a negotiation, the Tories are propping up the DUP to block an Executive and money being spent to support workers and families during a cost-of-living emergency.

“The Protocol, and the protections and opportunities it provides, is supported by the majority of people, businesses and MLAs in the Assembly.

“The British government needs to end these reckless threats and get back to the table with the EU to give certainty and stability to our businesses.”